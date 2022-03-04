"They told me I had to retire" - Corey Graves continues to tease in-ring return at WrestleMania 38

Corey Graves appears to be keen on returning to in-ring competition at WrestleMania.

Graves has been in the headlines for a while now. While he has recently gotten attention for the new Corey and Carmella show, he made some headlines when it was rumored that he would be cleared for in-ring competition.

Corey Graves spoke to Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated and confirmed that he has been cleared to return to the ring. Stating that he has no desire to step away from the announcer's desk, he admitted that he wanted a role like Jerry Lawler where he has occasional matches.

Following his call-out of Pat McAfee for WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves said that he was forced to retire and that he didn't forget how to fight:

He was also straightforward in admitting that he wants to compete at WrestleMania 38.

Corey Graves hasn't wrestled in over seven years

It's been over seven years since Graves announced his retirement from wrestling. He was a former NXT Tag Team Champion. However, things could change following the announcement of his in-ring return.

This is what he had to say regarding his in-ring return:

“I love my place and my seat. I’m not going to leave the announce table. Best-case scenario, somewhere down the line, maybe there’s a spot for it. Jerry Lawler used to do it from time-to-time," said Graves.

It will be interesting to see him finally return to the ring, even if it's just a one-off. Despite his call-out, he is unlikely to get the Pat McAfee match at WrestleMania 38. While Vince McMahon is reportedly slated for an in-ring return at WrestleMania against McAfee, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo has suggested that Austin Theory will be the one taking the big spot instead.

Would you like to see Graves return to the ring anytime soon? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

