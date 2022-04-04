Corey Graves drops secret reference during Cody Rhodes WrestleMania Saturday match

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, who called Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, made a unique reference to a video game which is Rhodes' favorite video game.

Cody Rhodes made his WWE return last night at WrestleMania Saturday. The former AEW TNT Champion was revealed as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent for WrestleMania 38.

Both superstars delivered an instant classic. The American Nightmare picked up the win after dropping Rollins with three Cross Rhodes and his father Dusty Rhodes' signature move, The Bionic Elbow.

At the beginning of the match, the RAW commentator referenced The Legend of Zelda video game. He talked about the flow of time and how it's a memory of younger days.

Graves was quoted as saying:

"The flow of time is always cruel and a thing that doesn't change with time is just a memory of younger days."

Here is a video from Reddit's r/Squared Circle subreddit that shows Graves quoting the same:

For those unaware, the quote is from Sheik, a recurring character in The Legend of Zelda series, which just so happens to be one of Cody's favorite video game franchises.

Cody Rhodes on whether he will bring back Stardust

The WWE Universe is well aware that Cody's last gimmick with the company before he left in 2016 was as Stardust.

The former Intercontinental Champion has never shied away from saying that he was not fond of the gimmick and made it clear upon his return that he will never be going back to it despite all the memes people have put on the internet.

"There wasn't any true guarentees but there was a request. I never want to see Stardust ever again," Rhodes said.

Rhodes said that it was a request that he particularly stressed on his WWE return.

The American Nightmare returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at WrestleMania 38 as The American Nightmare with his current ring gear, look, and the entrance theme Kingdom by Downstait.

What did you make of Cody Rhodes' Stardust gimmick? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can check out the results from Night One of WrestleMania 38 here.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Debottam Saha