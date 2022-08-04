Corey Graves has "finally apologized" to WWE legend for real-life issues

WWE announcer Corey Graves has apparently apologized to two-time Hall of Famer Booker T during this week's RAW.

The WWE legend returned to RAW this week and provided commentary for the singles outing between AJ Styles and Ciampa. It looks like the former World Heavyweight Champion did little more than perform his announcing duties.

Per Booker on The Hall of Fame podcast, Corey Graves apologized to him this past Monday for the heat the two had with each other in 2018.

Check out his full comments below:

“As well as Corey Graves, him and I, we go way back. Finally caught up with him and he finally apologized for that little riff we had back in the day. I didn’t have to run up on him at Starbucks or anything like that. So yeah, man, as well as Jimmy Smith — cool hanging with Jimmy and Byron Saxton. I hope they don’t be calling me to take Byron’s spot,” said Booker. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

What exactly happened between Booker T and Corey Graves four years ago?

In 2018, Booker T was removed by WWE from his announcing position on RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer hinted that Graves had something to do with the removal and sent a stern warning to him.

Graves seemingly reacted to the Hall of Famer with a tweet. Here's what he wrote:

Corey Graves @WWEGraves “Thus the expert in battle moves the enemy, and is not moved by him.”



-Sun Tzu



(Yes, this is what you think it is) “Thus the expert in battle moves the enemy, and is not moved by him.”-Sun Tzu(Yes, this is what you think it is)

Judging by Booker T's latest comments, it looks like there's no heat between him and Graves anymore. Shortly after WWE RAW, the latter shared a heartfelt tweet and wrote that there are very few men in the world whom he respects as much as Booker.

Graves announced his retirement from active competition in late 2014 due to concussion issues he had been facing for a while. He also declared he would work as an announcer with the NXT commentary team. He has been doing quite well as an announcer for WWE ever since.

Were you aware about the real-life feud between Booker and Graves? Sound off in the comments below.

