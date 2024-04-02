Corey Graves provides Carmella WrestleMania XL update (Exclusive)

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently gave an update on Carmella ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Carmella has not appeared on WWE television since giving birth to her first child with Graves, Dimitri, on November 8, 2023. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was involved in a storyline with Chelsea Green shortly before announcing her pregnancy.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Graves said his wife will make some appearances during WrestleMania XL week:

"She is magnificent. She is thriving in her motherhood era. It's obviously Carmella's first. Our son Dimitri, he's just over four months old. He is a giant! He's got the genes to be the next WWE Superstar! But she's doing fantastic. She'll actually be around. She has a few appearances scheduled WrestleMania week, which will be the first time she's been in the fold since stepping away to be pregnant." [6:24 – 6:50]

Corey Graves on Carmella balancing motherhood and WWE

WrestleMania XL will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6-7. The week leading up to the two-night event will feature appearances from Carmella and other WWE stars in the Pennsylvania area.

Corey Graves added that his wife is looking forward to returning to work with WWE:

"She's excited to dip her toe back into the water. It's a major life adjustment. Motherhood and WWE sometimes can be tricky to juggle both simultaneously, but she's doing the best she can. Absolutely [difficult to juggle fatherhood too] but, let's be honest, she's the one that's waking up in the middle of the night. Not me!" [6:51 – 7:09]

Graves also spoke about one thing Triple H has brought back to WWE since becoming the main roster's creative figurehead.

