Corey Graves recalls 36-year-old top star almost got fired for his frustration with WWE 

Corey Graves had a special guest on the latest episode of his After The Bell podcast. It was none other than Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, who he has known for years going back to their developmental days. Graves even revealed how the 36-year-old current top star was almost fired.

Seth Rollins always knew he was going to be a top star. His resume saw him achieve World Championship-level success in Ring of Honor and he was a top independent wrestler. However, Rollins felt frustrated at his lack of progress in FCW/NXT and it seemed like he was on the verge of giving up.

Corey Graves revealed on After The Bell that Rollins almost got fired because he was so frustrated about not being the top star in developmental:

"I'm sure Seth [Rollins] has told this story. Back in the days of FCW [Florida Championship Wrestling] and NXT, Seth almost got himself fired because he was so frustrated because he wasn't the focal point, he wasn't at the top of the mountain where he knew he'd fit in, and believed he was ready for. Fast forward all these years, I think Seth has removed any and all doubt regarding his capabilities of being that guy. Yes, from a very, very early point, I knew Seth Rollins would be where he's at right now. (23:33-24:04)

It should be noted that the Vissionary achieved success by being the first-ever NXT Champion, and it didn't take him long to make an impact on WWE's main roster as well.

Corey Graves selected Seth Rollins as his dream opponent for an in-ring return

It's no secret now that Corey Graves has been cleared to make an in-ring return for a while. There have been no indications of him stepping into the ring again, as he seems to be the top favorite amongst all the announcer. Most fans believe that he will have a greater legacy on the commentary table than in the ring.

Speaking on 100.7 Star Pittsburgh, Corey Graves revealed why he wants to reignite a feud with Seth Rollins:

"I would say right now, Seth Rollins," Graves revealed. "Rollins, just because he’s a guy that I always had great chemistry with in the ring in NXT, but he has just continued to get better, and better, and better, and is doing some of the best work of his career right now. While he may not be WWE Champion, what he brings every night in this new persona with the dancing, he’s so obnoxious, and he gets under everybody’s skin. I love what Rollins is doing. I would love to mix it up with him one more time." (H/T Fightful)

