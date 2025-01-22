Corey Graves returns to original WWE role

WWE officials and Corey Graves have seemingly squashed the debacle that surfaced earlier this month after the veteran wrestling star was sent back to NXT as part of the latest commentary shakeup. Last night, Graves made it clear that he is where he wants to be, and now there's been another development from the main roster.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion had been calling SmackDown with Michael Cole each week, but in 2025, Graves returned to NXT to call New Year's Evil with Booker T and Vic Joseph. Cole and Pat McAfee were assigned to RAW on Netflix, while Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore were sent to the blue brand. Corey went public with the backstage situation, with two controversial posts on X/Twitter, which were later deleted. He and missed last week's NXT and WWE Speed.

Graves returned to NXT last night as part of the three-man booth, opening the show with a determined statement to seemingly end the matter. As of today, Corey is also back on WWE Speed, a show he has called by himself since the April 2024 premiere.

The 40-year-old called today's action, which saw Chris Sabin defeat Grayson Waller with 24 seconds remaining on the three-minute clock. The first-round match was the Speed debut for both SmackDown Superstars.

Sabin vs. Waller was taped at last week's SmackDown in San Diego, and Corey later added commentary in post-production. Blake Howard filled in for Graves on last Wednesday's Speed episode. The nine-year industry veteran does backstage interviews for NXT and calls the weekly Main Event show with Vic Joseph. He previously called NXT Level Up with Byron Saxton.

Dragon Lee to make first WWE Speed title defense

Andrade dropped the WWE Speed Championship to Dragon Lee in November 2024. Due to the Speed Women's Championship tournament that was held after the title change, Lee is now preparing to make his first title defense.

Next week's Speed episode will feature a semi-final match between Chris Sabin and Chad Gable. In the opening round, Gable defeated Charlie Dempsey last week, while Sabin defeated Grayson Waller to advance today.

The winner of the first-ever Sabin vs. Gable match will be named new number one contender to Lee and will advance to the tournament finals on February 7 with the Speed Championship on the line.

