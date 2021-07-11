Corey Graves says top WWE star is close to surpassing Brock Lesnar

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves believes current Universal Champion Roman Reigns is close to "eclipsing" Brock Lesnar in WWE.

Roman Reigns, over the last year, has been at the top of his game, with many considering him to be the best pro wrestler in the world at present. The Tribal Chief has shown a different side of his character on WWE television and has wowed fans with his dominance and versatility.

On the After The Bell podcast, Graves drew comparisons between Reigns and former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, stating how the Tribal Chief is close to bettering The Beast Incarnate.

“I love Brock Lesnar as WWE or Universal or any champion because Brock Lesnar [raises the value]. People go, oh, Brock’s not here every week. That’s okay. Bruno Sammartino didn’t defend his title every week, he didn’t do it on T.V. for free every week. It was an attraction, it was a video game boss in real life, Lesnar was that dude. That being said, Reigns is very close, dare I say eclipsing to Lesnar, but you can’t leave Brock out of the conversation.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

What's the most important match in WWE history? @WWEGraves and @VicJosephWWE answer that question and more on #AfterTheBell, available now on @Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!



🎧 : https://t.co/BZHcEEUCWj

▶️ : https://t.co/Fw85lBfnwA pic.twitter.com/mxOtzdozPO — WWE After The Bell (@AfterTheBellWWE) July 2, 2021

On the same podcast, Graves spoke about top NXT star Karrion Kross and how the current NXT Champion is similar to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Brock Lesnar's current WWE status

Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, when he faced Drew McIntyre. Lesnar lost the match and in turn the WWE Championship.

The WWE Universe hasn't seen The Beast Incarnate since and it's a mystery as to when he will return. His contract with WWE ran out last year, but there were reports that he would return for this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

A recent report has indicated that Lesnar may not feature at SummerSlam. WWE reportedly want Lesnar to do live shows, but the two parties couldn't work out a deal that would've seen him return to the company.

On this day 4 years ago this iconic Samoa Joe/Brock Lesnar promo happened.



I’ll never get tired of watching this. pic.twitter.com/3PzU1mRp60 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 10, 2021

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Arvind Sriram