"Corey should just quit at this point," "The man has a family" - WWE Universe shocked at RAW star's personal shots at Corey Graves

The WWE Universe recently took to social media, shocked after a popular RAW star took personal jabs at Corey Graves. The star is none other than The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh.

Since JD McDonagh's call-up to the main roster, fans and his colleagues have been making fun of his 'big' forehead. Although the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has showcased his worth inside the ring time and time again, memes about his physical appearance haven't stopped.

On the latest edition of RAW, commentator Corey Graves made fun of The Judgment Day star's forehead, comparing his skull to a Minecraft character. JD recently took to his Instagram stories to reply to Graves, taking some personal shots at him by reminding him that he was called up to this week's red brand's show from NXT because of Pat McAfee's absence.

Trending

"It's also not my fault that @WWEGraves gets relegated every time @patmcafeeshow is available on a Monday," McDonagh wrote.

Check out his Instagram story here.

WrestlingWorldCC's official X handle later posted about JD McDonagh's comments, highlighting that The Judgment Day star fired back at Corey Graves.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

This post caught several fans' attention, and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments section. Almost everyone was shocked at JD McDonagh's comments, writing that he "cooked" the former WWE 24/7 Champion. One fan believed Corey Graves should just quit.

Check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshots of fans' reactions. [Image credit: WrestlingWorldCC's X]

Some more fans were stunned at McDonagh's comment. One fan showcased their reaction with a pic of shocked Aleister Black.

Screenshot of some more fan reactions. [Image credit: WrestlingWorldCC's X]

WWE star JD McDonagh wants a rematch against AJ Styles

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, JD McDonagh locked horns with AJ Styles. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, but the match ultimately ended in The Phenomenal One's favor.

Following the show, McDonagh took to Instagram to post several photos from their bout. In his post's caption, The Judgment Day star wrote that he wanted a rematch against Styles.

"Iron sharpens iron. I want a rematch. ⚔️," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

AJ Styles has set his eyes on JD McDonagh's teammate, Dominik Mysterio's WWE Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see if McDonagh will be successful in helping his friend retain the gold against Styles at Night of Champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More