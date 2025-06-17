Major WWE star breaks character following shocking events on RAW

A major WWE Superstar broke character on social media today following the shocking events on last night's episode of RAW. The promotion is currently building towards WWE Night of Champions on June 28.

The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh battled AJ Styles in a singles match on RAW. Finn Balor wanted to be ringside for the bout, but Dominik Mysterio suggested he stay backstage instead. Balor responded by suggesting that Mysterio be in McDonagh's corner for his clash against The Phenomenal One.

Styles emerged victorious after Dirty Dom attempted to interfere in the match and then stole the Intercontinental Championship. JD McDonagh broke character on Instagram following the loss and complimented Styles as a performer before suggesting a rematch.

"Iron sharpens iron. I want a rematch. ⚔️," he wrote.

The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan confronted Women's World Champion IYO SKY last night on RAW and warned the veteran that she was coming after her title. However, the 31-year-old suffered a shoulder injury later on RAW during her singles match against Kairi Sane and could miss some time moving forward.

Former WWE writer criticizes The Judgment Day's booking on RAW

Vince Russo pointed out a massive plot hole during last night's edition of WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo noted that Dominik Mysterio booked JD McDonagh against AJ Styles during last night's show. He questioned why the Intercontinental Champion was allowed to do that and suggested that the company didn't care.

"If we go back to that scene in the back with The Judgment Day, so, Dom booked a match with McDonagh and AJ. I'm watching this and I'm really trying to figure this out. I'm like, wait, so, Dom booked the match. So, Dom is a booker now? Dom's making [matches] but I swear to God Chris, two things, they don't care and neither do the fans," Russo said. [From 24:21 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship by pinning Finn Balor in a Fatal 4-Way at WWE WrestleMania 41. It will be fascinating to see how long the 28-year-old can hang onto the title on RAW.

