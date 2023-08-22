"Could be…Paul Heyman’s Nephew" - WWE Universe believes The Wiseman should move on from Roman Reigns to manage top AEW star if he jumps ship

The myth of being a 'Paul Heyman Guy' was tarnished in the early Tens when several WWE Superstars floundered despite their association with the veteran. While CM Punk was already an established name when Heyman managed him during this time, the latter's greatest contribution was being the advocate to Brock Lesnar.

All of that changed during the pandemic, as The Beast Incarnate quietly retired following WrestleMania 36, and Paul Heyman surprised the wrestling world by uniting with Roman Reigns, who was, up until that point, a babyface.

The Wiseman and The Tribal Chief are still going strong in 2023, but if history has taught us anything, it's that the veteran will eventually turn on Reigns. When the question was raised who Paul Heyman should manage next, several names were brought up, including Ronda Rousey, Solo Sikoa, and current AEW star MJF:

Check out what the WWE Universe had to say about it below:

WWE Universe sounds off on who Paul Heyman should manage next

While a section of fans are convinced if Ronda Rousey returns, then she needs to align with Heyman, there were surprisingly a large number of people online that voted for Austin Theory:

The members of The Judgment Day were also thrown into the mix - Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and even Rhea Ripley. The general sentiment was that it was high time Heyman managed a female WWE Superstar:

Paul Heyman was the only member of The Bloodline that showed up on Friday Night SmackDown this past week in a backstage segment with Kayla Braxton. During the promo, he revealed that Jimmy Uso will return to the blue brand next week.

AEW World Champion MJF once claimed WWE all-timer Paul Heyman is a 'distant relative'

Paul Heyman will forever be remembered for being the pioneer of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and also for his run in the Stamford-based promotion alongside Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

When current AEW World Champion MJF was interviewed by Sam Roberts on NotSam Wrestling, he was asked about his relationship with Paul Heyman:

"I can’t say whether or not we’ve talked, but what I will say, I’ve done some Jewish geography, we are distantly related," MJF said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

MJF has shown interest in signing with the global juggernaut in the past. However, he has also disclosed that he only cares about money, and it doesn't matter which company he wrestles for.

What are your thoughts on Paul Heyman leaving Roman Reigns in the not-too-distant future and MJF potentiallymaking a movee to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

