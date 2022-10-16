Top AEW star remains coy on possible interaction with WWE's Paul Heyman, says they are 'distantly related'

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently detailed his "relationship" with WWE personality Paul Heyman and said that they were "distantly related."

MJF's mic skills often draw comparisons to Heyman by being direct and always cutting to the chase. The Salt of the Earth earlier declared that he wants to work with The Wiseman should he jump ship to WWE.

Meanwhile, Heyman previously heaped praise on MJF and said that the latter has a bright future ahead of him in the business.

When asked by Sam Roberts at NotSam Wrestling about his relationship with Heyman, the 26-year-old AEW star was hesitant to unveil some details. The Salt of the Earth then revealed that he had done some research on The Wiseman and claimed that they're related to some extent, in terms of being Jewish.

"I can’t say whether or not we’ve talked, but what I will say, I’ve done some Jewish geography, we are distantly related," MJF said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Time will only tell when MJF and Heyman's paths will cross and it will be interesting to see if the former will be one of the future clients of the latter in WWE.

AEW star MJF says he only cares about money; has no interest to wrestle at WWE WrestleMania

During the same show, MJF admitted that he wasn't down to a match at WWE WrestleMania, just like what his friend and former AEW star Cody Rhodes did.

The Salt of the Earth then disclosed that his driving motivation in the business is a boatload of dollars as he wants to capitalize on his youth.

"The only thing I care about at this point at 26 years of age is where will I make the most amount of money?... I think if AEW is willing to pay me enough to put the company on my back and build it up so that one day we have a hundred thousand people at an event I don't see what the difference is."

MJF reportedly got a pay hike (over $1 million annually) but didn't agree to a contract extension as his current deal will end in 2024. It will be interesting to see if AEW will maximize the 26-year-old's uprising stock by shelling out an insane amount of money.

