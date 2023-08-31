Could Shinsuke Nakamura bring back long forgotten dark persona to beat Seth Rollins at Payback? WWE fans want to see it happen

Shinsuke Nakamura challenges Seth Rollins to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Payback this Sunday. Fans have enjoyed the Japanese superstar’s character and presentation ever since he turned heel. Now, some fans want the company to let the former IWGP Champion bring back his long-forgotten persona from his New Japan run.

Nakamura has continuously targeted the champion’s back in the build-up to their title match. The former two-time NXT Champion said that he wants to take Seth’s title and health away from him. A much darker and more authentic side of The King of Strong Style has been presented ever since he turned heel.

Recently, on Twitter, Sportskeeda asked its readers whether they want to see the 43-year-old bring out his long-forgotten demon persona that he has never used in WWE. While many fans were understandably surprised at finding out that Nakamura had a demon persona previously, others were excited by the prospect of him adding another layer to his character.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Fans reacting to the possible appearance of Nakamura's demon persona

Shinsuke Nakamura to put Seth Rollins out of commission, according to rumors

While the feud started between the two for the sake of the championship, Shinsuke Nakamura has made the feud more and more personal with every interaction they’ve had.

Shinsuke Nakamura has promised to hurt the champion in a way that he can’t pick his daughter up, and his wife will need to help him get out of bed every day. The Visionary has previously talked about the severity of his back injuries in a backstage interview on RAW.

"I do have 2 fractures in my lumbar spine. I have been living with that injury for over four years and it does not get better by itself. As a matter of fact, it gets worse. The truth is I don’t know what the endgame is, I don't know how much longer I am going to be able to do this at the level I'm currently running at," said Seth Rollins

The fact that Seth Rollins' real-life injury is being used to push the storyline might suggest he might be taking some time off to heal himself and complete projects outside the WWE.

The Visionary has Hollywood projects lined up, which might require him to stay away from the ring. Many fans and pundits alike feel that the injury is being played out on-screen so that it gives Rollins a much-deserved break.

Would you like to see this version of Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE? Who do you want to see walk away with the title? Share your prediction for Payback in the comments below.