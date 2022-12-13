"Could she be working for him?" - WWE veteran discusses new direction for Alexa Bliss' character on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Alexa Bliss teasing a comeback of her old gimmick as an accomplice of Bray Wyatt.

Alexa Bliss and Bayley locked horns this week to determine the new number-one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. The Goddess of WWE won the match with a Twisted Bliss. Bianca Belair came to congratulate her after the bout, but Bliss caught her and almost hit a Sister Abigail on the champion before leaving with a confused look.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Bliss' old gimmick was already played out. The wrestling veteran could not believe that WWE was reverting to the same old storyline again. He suggested a few possible angles to the plot moving forward but was unimpressed with the overall booking decision.

"With the Alexa Bliss thing, I'm just like, 'Bro, we're really going back to that well?' Are we going back to that well again? Who's the uncle on SmackDown? Could she be working for him? Is that what this is?" [20:35 - 21:09]

Vince Russo discussed the WWE creative process during his time

During the same conversation, Russo detailed how when he was head writer, they would never fall back on older storylines no matter how long ago they had transpired.

"I told you, our rule of thumb was we didn't repeat what you saw. I'm talking about what you saw 10-20 years ago, I'm not talking about what you saw six months ago. I'm talking about if you saw it 10 years ago and we remembered it, we didn't repeat it. We just went through this story." [22:27 - 22:49]

Russo went on to say that the Alexa Bliss-Bray Wyatt pairing was still very recent and that WWE moving back to the same gimmick showed the lack of creative ideas.

