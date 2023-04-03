The legendary William Regal is excited for night two of WWE WrestleMania 39, specifically the triple-threat Intercontinental Championship showdown between Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre.

The Ring General has been dominant since joining the main roster and has shown that dominance with decisive victories over numerous opponents over the last year. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have continued their string of "banger" performances and will look to give the champ the fight of his life.

Suffice it to say, the WWE Universe will be getting a great look at what European wrestling has to offer at tonight's Showcase of the Immortals.

William Regal thinks so and is proud of how far European wrestling has come into the mainstream. He took to Twitter a few hours before Mania 39 to hype this epic encounter, where he reminded fans that Europeans have been shaping the industry for decades.

"Whether it be talent from Europe or people trained or influenced by talent from Europe, Europeans have shaped this industry worldwide. Tonight, it continues. Couldn’t be any prouder."

Check out the tweet below:

William Regal @RealKingRegal GUNTHER @Gunther_AUT https://t.co/9fzezH88uU Wether it be talent from Europe or people trained or influenced by talent from Europe, Europeans have shaped this industry worldwide. Tonight, it continues. Couldn’t be any prouder. twitter.com/gunther_aut/st… Wether it be talent from Europe or people trained or influenced by talent from Europe, Europeans have shaped this industry worldwide. Tonight, it continues. Couldn’t be any prouder. twitter.com/gunther_aut/st…

William Regal is currently working a backstage role with WWE after a short stint with AEW

William Regal returned to WWE at the tail end of 2022 following a successful year-long run in AEW. During his time in Tony Khan's promotion, the former multi-time champion formed the Blackpool Combat Club faction that features top stars like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and rising talent Wheeler Yuta. The group is currently headed for a collision course with The Elite.

Despite his successes in AEW, Regal reportedly asked Tony Khan for his release as he wanted to return to WWE. He was written off of AEW programming after current world champion MJF attacked him on Dynamite shortly after Regal helped him win the title at AEW Full Gear.

Regal's legacy in the industry will forever be remembered thanks to his contributions as a wrestler and an authority figure.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes