Creative team's poor booking is pushing Jey Uso down the ranks in WWE, claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Jey Uso has become one of the top babyfaces in WWE since leaving The Bloodline last May. While the former Tag Team Champion is enjoying is success as a singles star, wrestling veteran Vince Russo is unhappy with how the company is booking The YEET Master.

Main Event Jey Uso was in a singles match against Gunther this week on RAW. The two stars squared up in the semifinals of the King of the Ring Tournament. Both men fought hard, but the Austrian Bruiser grabbed the win with a modified Sleeper Hold on Uso.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Russo discussed how WWE booked themselves into a corner with the Jey Uso vs. Gunther matchup. He pointed out that The Ring General lost to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. Now Uso losing to the former Intercontinental Champion means that he is automatically below Sami in the company's pecking order.

"Didn't Gunther not just lose to Sami Zayn? So, now Jey Uso is underneath Sami Zayn? That's all in the booking." [From 28:47 onwards]

During the same conversation, the former WWE head writer claimed that the company has also dropped the ball with The Ring General since he lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Gunther is now scheduled to face the winner of Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

