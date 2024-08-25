Cristiano Ronaldo picks current massive WWE Superstar as his favorite wrestler over Hulk Hogan

Football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked to pick his favorite wrestler between Hulk Hogan and another massive WWE Superstar. The Portuguese international snubbed The Hulkster.

The 39-year-old launched his YouTube channel a few days ago. It skyrocketed, gaining tens of millions of subscribers in less than a week. In one of the channel's first uploaded videos, Ronaldo disclosed some of his preferences, including his favorite tennis, basketball players, and professional wrestler.

The Al Nassr player was given two choices to pick his favorite wrestler: Hulk Hogan and The Rock. After a few seconds of thinking, Ronaldo chose The Final Boss. While The Hulkster is retired, The Rock returned to WWE earlier this year to join The Bloodline storyline. He has also become a TKO board member.

Trending

In an old interview, The Rock was asked if he would like to send a message to Ronaldo. The Great One made a controversial comment, claiming the Portuguese megastar had been "paying for his followers for years." However, he then clarified that he was joking, dubbing the Real Madrid legend as "his boy."

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Will Cristiano Ronaldo make a WWE appearance?

After playing for European football giants, including Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia to join Al Nassr in December 2022. A few months following his debut with the Saudi side, reports suggested the 39-year-old could appear at Crown Jewel in Riyadh last November.

Although that did not happen, the possibility of the Portuguese football legend making a WWE appearance in Saudi Arabia remains as the Stamford-based company continues to hold premium live events in the Middle East. Over the past months, Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, attended several sports events held in the kingdom, including Tyson Fury's fight against Francis Ngannou.

Some football stars have appeared on WWE television, including Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate, Wayne Rooney. While Kevin Owens has previously challenged the current Al Nassr captain to a match, It would be interesting to see if the footballing legend would ever show up inside the squared circle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.