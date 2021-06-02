5 times WWE Superstars challenged top athletes to a match

Although they ply their trade on different grounds, there were times when worlds collided, and WWE Superstars went head-to-head with stars from other sports.

Over the past few years, athletes such as Floyd Mayweather and Tyson Fury have accepted the challenges of WWE Superstars like The Big Show and Braun Strowman. They battled inside a WWE ring with the two WWE Superstars suffering defeats.

.@Tyson_Fury & @BraunStrowman found a sense of unity on #SmackDown by taking out @RealCurtisAxel & @TheBoDallas! What could happen if these two TITANS teamed up one day? pic.twitter.com/yG9Oy02X9c — WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2019

Five other top athletes were also challenged to wrestling matches by WWE Superstars. Although they are true fighters in their respective sports, they haven't yet accepted these challenges to do battle in the squared circle.

Despite having no wrestling experience, it would be interesting to see top athletes such as Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James take on their counterparts in the wrestling business.

Here are five times WWE Superstars challenged top athletes to a match.

#1. WWE Superstar Kevin Owens challenged Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the best soccer players in history. However, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens allegedly had no idea who Ronaldo was when he decided to challenge him.

WWE Superstars Sami Zayn, Natalya, and Kevin Owens were interviewed in 2017 about their knowledge of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo when K.O. admitted he did not know who the man was. Owens stated that he had seen the Portuguese star in internet memes and urged him to put a shirt on and get in the ring.

"Nobody cares about your six-pack or your eight-pack or your ten-pack. Put a shirt on, get in the ring, and let’s see what you can do in there."

📸 Cristiano Ronaldo with WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio in 2009. pic.twitter.com/4CsElYYnaI — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) July 1, 2020

Zayn believes Ronaldo has all the qualities to become a WWE competitor. He even said that the Serie A top scorer is a "cross of a (John) Cena and a Roman (Reigns)".

While Natalya agrees, she sees Ronaldo playing a heel character if he makes the jump to WWE. She even compared him to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"Sometimes he gets jeered but... Mr McMahon. You think about that strut that Mr. McMahon has walking down that ramp and you just know something is gonna happen."

Would you like to see Cristiano Ronaldo compete in WWE?

1 / 5 NEXT