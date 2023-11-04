Seth Rollins had a hard-fought defense of the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 as he retained the title and somehow survived a cash-in attempt from Damian Priest. An unexpected star has teased, challenging him next.

The opening match of Crown Jewel ended a bit chaotically as Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre, only for his celebrations to be cut short by Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. Sami Zayn saved the day for him by stealing the briefcase and running away - preventing a cash-in and leaving Rollins a bit puzzled.

After it all unfolded, Ivar of The Viking Raiders seemingly teased going after Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship:

This is interesting to note as Ivar is already lined up for a number one contender's match for the Intercontinental Championship on the RAW after Crown Jewel 2023.

He will face Ricochet, The Miz, and Bronson Reed to earn a shot at record-breaking IC Champion Gunther.

The Miz is a heavy favorite to win following his recent confrontation with Gunther on Miz TV. As for Seth Rollins, it's going to be interesting to see whether he will end up having to defend his title again at Survivor Series or be a part of the WarGames match.

