Current AEW star addresses possible surprise appearance at WWE Survivor Series in Chicago

AEW star Colt Cabana recently addressed the possibility of appearing at WWE Survivor Series in Chicago.

The 43-year-old spent a few years in the Stamford-based company in the mid-2000s. However, he was released from his contract in 2009. Over the next few years, the Chicago native competed in other promotions before joining AEW in 2019, where he is currently an in-ring competitor and a coach.

During a recent interview with the Bakers Bantering podcast, Cabana was asked if he would make a surprise appearance on the Survivor Series Premium Live Event in his hometown of Chicago. The former member of The Dark Order stated that he would not since he is under contract with AEW.

"Now Derek, yes, WWE is coming to Chicago for Survivor Series. But for the past four years, AEW has also been in Chicago that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. So, I'm hoping that AEW continues that tradition. I assume we will. And I will not be appearing at Survivor Series but I will be at AEW in Chicago because I am contracted and that is my boss and they pay me money to show up there," he said. [51:03 - 51:34]

Colt Cabana recalled the Stamford-based company firing him after a match against Umaga. Check out his comments here.

Will CM Punk show up at WWE Survivor Series?

CM Punk was fired from AEW earlier this month following a backstage incident at All In London. Since then, rumors have suggested he could return to WWE for the first time in nine years at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago in November.

Xero News recently provided an update on the Punk's possible return at Survivor Series. According to a source, the Stamford-based company has no plans for The Best in the World to return at the Chicago Premium Live Event. However, it is not ruled out if the two parties can "talk things out and reach a deal."

WWE would be forced to bring back CM Punk on Monday Night RAW if one major thing happens, believes veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit Bakers Bantering and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.