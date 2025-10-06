  • home icon
  Current champion breaks character to back Bayley following latest announcement

Current champion breaks character to back Bayley following latest announcement

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 06, 2025 20:09 GMT
Bayley is a former WWE Women
Bayley is a former WWE Women's Champion

A popular WWE Superstar broke her character to back Bayley in her recent social media update. The name in question is none other than NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne.

Earlier today, The Role Model took to X/Twitter to announce a free three-day seminar for women wrestlers. The veteran called for women with experience to book their slot for the seminar slated for early December in Orlando, FL.

The announcement tweet caught the attention of Jacy Jayne. Despite being a major heel in the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand, the Fatal Influence leader broke her character to welcome the move. She hailed the 36-year-old, calling her a real role model.

"A true role model 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽," she wrote.

You can check out Jacy Jayne's X/Twitter post below:

Jacy Jayne has had an incredible 2025 thus far. After holding both the WWE NXT Women’s Championship and the TNA Knockouts World Championship simultaneously for a month, she is now set to captain the NXT Women’s team in the upcoming four-on-four elimination match at the NXT vs. TNA Showdown.

Bayley is teasing the return of her older personas. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo opened up about his take on the former WWE Women's Champion's current storyline on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Russo noted that although he found the storyline silly, he was impressed with the amount of effort The Role Model was putting into her character.

"As ridiculous as this Bayley character is going to be, as bad as this is going to be, she is really committed to the bit, and she is really trying. She went above and beyond and over the top to try to get this over. But I'm sorry. I'm watching this, and it's very, very, very silly. But she is trying to get it over. I'll give her credit for trying to get it over," Russo said.
Bayley is currently feuding with former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Despite the complex dynamic she shares with Lyra Valkyria, the veteran is likely to team up with the Irish star and compete against the members of The Judgment Day.

