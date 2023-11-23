Current champion breaks character while defending Roman Reigns from criticism directed at his controversial schedule

Roman Reigns' sporadic championship defenses and limited TV appearances have faced criticism from many in the WWE Universe.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther defended the decision while addressing comparisons with the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. The Imperium leader dismissed any comparison with The Tribal Chief, claiming they were in different categories.

Gunther was asked to compare himself to the two world champions in WWE, Reigns and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Ring General cited the different responsibilities of Reigns and Rollins and explained the difficulties of their current roles.

When talking about Reigns, Gunther insisted that The Tribal Chief's title defenses should happen only a few times a year and on special occasions. On the other hand, the Intercontinental Champion believes he is in a different story where he is establishing himself and working to enhance the legacy of his current title.

"Roman is in a completely different category. He's been [a] champion for so long. Obviously, he's not defending the title that often, but at this stage of the title run, he doesn't need to. It should only happen a few times of the year, [on] very special occasions. I'm in a completely different story establishing myself. That's something the other two [Reigns and Rollins] don't need to do, and I'm working to enhance the legacy of the Intercontinental championship."

Gunther also hailed Seth Rollins for doing an excellent job in earning credibility for a newly introduced title. He said The Architect has been entrusted with a huge responsibility, and he has been nailing the role.

Roman Reigns is set to miss WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Roman Reigns is not scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this year at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Tribal Chief has put his gold on the line only four times this year and will now miss the last Big Four premium live event in 2023.

Roman Reigns will likely miss the rest of the year as his next scheduled championship defense could take place at Royal Rumble 2024. On the other hand, Seth Rollins and Gunther are set to compete in huge matches at Survivor Series on Saturday.

The World Heavyweight Champion will join forces with top babyfaces on RAW for a WarGames match against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. Gunther will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against The Miz at the upcoming premium live event.