"My girl" – Current champion breaks character to send a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan

Mandy Rose sent a heartfelt message to the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan, after being praised by her.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Morgan claimed Rose would hold the NXT Women's Championship much longer.

In response to Morgan's comments, The Toxic Attraction leader reposted the same clip with a heartfelt message that read, 'My girl.'

On this week's edition of NXT 2.0: The Great American Bash, Rose's fellow Toxic Attraction stablemates Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne lost the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship to Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez.

Perez will also challenge Rose for her NXT Women's Championship on next week's episode of 2.0. The former Golden Goddess has been champion for over 250 days.

Liv Morgan sent a message to Ronda Rousey after beating her for the SmackDown Women's Championship

At the Money in the Bank premium live event, Liv Morgan cashed in her MITB contract on Ronda Rousey after her win over Natalya.

Morgan's win over The Baddest Woman On The Planet marked the beginning of her first successful title reign in WWE. A potential rematch between the two could be set for this year's SummerSlam.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Morgan discussed the same and commented on the likelihood of her giving Rousey a rematch. She said:

"Oh yeah, you know. Whether she earn it, whether she asks for it, whether she doesn't even ask for it. Ronda you could have it (the title shot) but you can't have this (pointing towards her title)"

In the aftermath of the historic Money in the Bank show, Morgan teamed up with Bianca Belair on this week's episode of RAW. She's expected to be a part of the upcoming episode of SmackDown as well.

