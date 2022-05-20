"This guy's gonna kill us" - Current Champion on Brock Lesnar's WWE in-ring intensity

Theory recently recalled how he felt during his head-to-head battle with Brock Lesnar inside the Elimination Chamber in February.

Lesnar eliminated Seth Rollins, Riddle, and AJ Styles in quick succession before pinning Theory to win the WWE Championship. At one stage, The Beast Incarnate launched the up-and-coming superstar from the top of an Elimination Chamber pod with an F-5.

Theory confirmed on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast that the F-5 spot was among the scariest moments of his career so far. He also reflected on his thought process when Lesnar escaped his pod.

“It absolutely was [scariest moment],” Theory said. “I remember standing in the ring and Brock came out last, and just listening to the crowd chant, ‘Lesnar! Lesnar!’ I was like, ‘We’re about to get eaten alive. This guy’s gonna kill us.’” [22:35-22:53]

Lesnar’s in-ring physicality with Theory did not end at Elimination Chamber. On March 5, the former UFC star defeated the 24-year-old at a Madison Square Garden live event to retain the WWE Championship.

Theory recalls another scary moment involving Brock Lesnar

Before receiving an F-5 from the top of the pod, Theory poked his head through the ceiling of the Elimination Chamber. Within seconds, Brock Lesnar quickly climbed up the chained structure before dragging his opponent onto the pod platform.

The current United States Champion could not believe how fast the WWE veteran moved from the ringside area to the top of the Chamber.

“That was one of the scariest moments so far in my career was being that high up and having my head out of the Elimination Chamber and literally looking down and seeing Brock on the floor,” Theory added. “Then the next thing I know, as soon as I look back down, he’s just grabbing my legs, and I’m like, ‘What?! How does a human move that fast?’” [23:32-23:53]

Moving forward, Theory has set his sights on facing John Cena in a dream first-time-ever match. The 24-year-old would like to go one-on-one with his childhood hero at SummerSlam.

