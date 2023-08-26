Current Champion confirms status for WWE SmackDown

A current champion in WWE has confirmed her status for tonight's edition of SmackDown.

This week's episode of the blue brand is shaping up to be a difficult one. Triple H announced yesterday's tragic news that Bray Wyatt passed away at just 36 years old. It was later disclosed that a heart attack resulted from Wyatt's death, and he had been progressing toward a potential comeback.

Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky captured the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit. Asuka entered the premium live event as champion and defended the title against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match. Belair won, but Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. The Genius of the Sky connected with a Moonsault on The EST to win the title via pinfall.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, Sky took to Twitter to hype up her title defense against Zelina Vega tonight on SmackDown. It appears that the title match will go on as planned tonight, and Grayson Waller versus Rey Mysterio in a singles bout is also scheduled for this week's edition of the blue brand.

Dakota Kai sends heartfelt message to Iyo Sky following WWE SummerSlam

Dakota Kai is currently out of action with a torn ACL suffered in May but made her way to Detroit to celebrate with her fellow stablemate at SummerSlam earlier this month.

Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in London on July 1st. She handcuffed Bayley to Becky Lynch and then climbed over the leader of Damage CTRL to retrieve the briefcase. She cashed in to become the champion at SummerSlam, and Dakota Kai said she wanted to be there to see it in person.

Kai took to Twitter after SummerSlam to congratulate Sky on becoming champion and thanked the crowd in Detroit for giving her a great reaction:

"So beyond happy @itsBayleyWWE and I got to witness @Iyo_SkyWWE become champion, a full year after we debuted together .. through all the ups and downs, we love each other sm. Thank u Detroit and #SummerSlam for the warm welcome, see u, love u x," she tweeted.

Iyo Sky will likely have the entire women's division on SmackDown going after her title if she can retain the title tonight on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Zelina Vega can pull off the upset and capture her first singles title in the company.

