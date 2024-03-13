Current champion extends unbeaten record in dominant win at WWE show; annihilates opponent

WWE Superstar Oba Femi faced Brooks Jensen on the latest episode of NXT.

Since Jensen, Josh Briggs, and Fallon Henley decided to part ways earlier this year, Jensen has faced some challenges in establishing a solo career. In an effort to change his fortunes, he decided to challenge Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship few weeks ago. Hence, this bout was made official for this week's show.

The match had a measured beginning, but Jensen caught Oba off guard with a schoolboy pin, nearly securing a surprise victory. Following this, he executed a dropkick and a diving elbow off the apron in a burst of offense. However, Oba quickly regained control with a decisive uppercut. Despite a supportive pep talk from Jensen's best friend, Josh Briggs at ringside, it was not meant to be. Oba Femi, displaying no mercy, sealed the bout with two consecutive powerbombs, securing a dominant and decisive win.

Expand Tweet

With this victory, the Nigerian star extended his unbeaten streak on NXT Television. Given his dominant performance, it becomes challenging to envision who could potentially pose a credible threat to dethrone Oba Femi.

Poll : Who should challenge Oba Femi for the North American Championship at WWE NXT: Stand & Deliver? Dijak Lexis King 0 votes View Discussion