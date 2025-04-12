Current champion "filing an IMMEDIATE injunction against WWE," not happy with what went down on SmackDown

A popular current WWE champion recently took to social media to reveal that they were filing an injunction against the Stamford-based promotion after the latest edition of SmackDown. The star is none other than the current Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.

On this week's edition of the blue brand, Chelsea Green locked horns with Zelina Vega. Green was upset going into the bout as she did not have Piper Niven or Alba Fyre by her side. The Hot Mess started the match strong, taking control of the bout, but the match ended abruptly after a distracted Chelsea couldn't come into the ring in time before the referee's count.

Following her match, the Women's United States Champion said that she was going to have a talk with management regarding the count-out rule. She has now taken to Instagram to reveal that she was filing an injunction against the company because of what went down on SmackDown.

"Filing an IMMEDIATE injunction against @wwe & the 10 count infringement they placed on their United States Champion. 🫡 🇺🇸," she wrote.

Check out Green's Instagram post below:

Chelsea Green revealed she was supposed to win the Women's United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series 2024

During a recent interview with Click and Tell, Chelsea Green revealed that she was originally planned to win the WWE Women's United States Championship at Survivor Series 2024 but was devastated after plans changed.

Green admitted she felt better after learning she would win the gold at Saturday Night's Main Event in Long Island.

"Originally, it was supposed to be in Vancouver. That was obviously going to be, I mean, for so many different reasons, the biggest moment of my career. It was already going to be the biggest moment... So, when it was taken away from me, I was heartbroken. I still had all my friends and family at Survivor Series, but I wasn’t on the show. So it was really a moment of just like, ‘oh, like how?’ And it put a little bit of a damper on it until I found out it was going to be in Long Island," she said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Chelsea Green's future as the WWE Women's United States Champion.

