Current champion hilariously reacts to WWE botch ahead of Backlash

WWE Backlash 2024 will take place in France tomorrow and the company hosted a Kickoff show today to hype the event. There was a hilarious botch during the show and a current champion has shared her reaction.

During the Backlash Kickoff show today, a graphic appeared under Bayley's name that incorrectly labeled her as the NXT Women's Champion. Roxanne Perez is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and took to social media to hilariously react to the botch. She joked that the Women's Champion idolized her so much that she wanted to be like her.

"When your old idols wanna be you so bad now @itsBayleyWWE," she wrote.

Bayley will be defending her WWE Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi in a Triple Threat match at Backlash. The Role Model won the title by winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and then defeating her former Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY, at WrestleMania XL.

WWE star Roxanne Perez reveals she views Bayley as her big sister in the company

While Roxanne Perez may have taken a shot at Bayley today on social media, the truth is that she thinks very highly of the 34-year-old star.

Roxanne Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the new NXT Women's Champion last month at NXT Stand & Deliver. Valkyria was then picked by RAW in this year's Draft.

In an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Perez shared that she connected with the veteran as she was rehabbing from an injury and looked up to the SmackDown star. She noted that she had a picture with the veteran from when she was a child and the former Damage CTRL member didn't expect to work with people she inspired.

"So when she came back to rehab, and I showed her that [the picture], and she was like, 'Wow, this is amazing to see'. I don't think she expected to work with people she inspired. So to be able to learn from her and get so much advice. She's like a big sister, she's so awesome," added Perez. [From 05:31 - 06:21]

Bayley now has a target on her back after becoming the new WWE Women's Champion. Only time will tell if she can retain her title in the Triple Threat match tomorrow night at Backlash.

