Current Champion issues major Open Challenge for WWE RAW

Austin Theory successfully defended his title inside the punishing structure at Elimination Chamber 2023. He has now decided to host an open challenge for the next episode of WWE RAW.

The current United States Champion competed inside The Elimination Chamber alongside the likes of Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, and Monez ford. The battle was arguably the match of the night that featured several interesting spots.

Theory stepped up the game and announced an open challenge for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW during the post-Elimination Chamber press conference. He will defend his precious title in two days on the red brand.

It will be interesting to see him defend his title as WWE WrestleMania Goes Hollywood is fast approaching.

Austin Theory has been teasing a match with John Cena on WWE RAW

One of the most anticipated matches over the last year is definitely Austin Theory up against John Cena.

Cena was the face of the company for over a decade, and Theory looks to be the future of the organization. It is only natural for fans to compare them considering both have similar appearances as well.

Triple H has been teasing the match on WWE RAW as well. Austin Theory has used several John Cena catchphrases during his recent appearances. They include "My Time is Now" and "The Champ is Here" to take a shot at The Leader of The Cenation. The two also engaged in a heated verbal battle during John Cena's 20th Anniversary celebration in June 2022.

The company has also made sure to book Theory as a strong United States Champion who hosts open challenges just like the 16-time World Champion. It is fair to say that the match will happen soon.

If everything goes right and Cena returns to the company in time, fans will certainly see Theory defending his United States Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania Hollywood.

