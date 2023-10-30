Current champion makes bold claim ahead of WWE RAW; Natalya responds

A current champion in WWE has made a bold claim ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW, and Natalya has responded.

The build toward Crown Jewel continues tomorrow night on RAW. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will battle JD McDonagh in a singles match. Rollins is scheduled to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel next Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

A Trick or Street Fight is also scheduled for tomorrow night's show on the eve of Halloween. Natalya is scheduled to battle Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green in the gimmick match tomorrow night in South Carolina.

Chelsea Green took to social media today to take a shot at the veteran ahead of the match. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been referred to as the BOAT (Best Of All Time), but Green claimed that she will show her who the "tag team champion BOAT is" during their match on RAW.

"Tomorrow I show @NatbyNature who the tag team champion BOAT is. #WWERaw @WWE", she posted.

Natalya reacts to Chelsea Green's message ahead of WWE RAW

Natalya quickly responded to Chelsea Green after the 32-year-old sent her a warning ahead of their match tomorrow night.

The 41-year-old attempted to team up with Nikki Cross last week to battle Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, but it didn't go as planned. Cross was seemingly in a trance on the ring apron and provided zero assistance for her tag team partner.

Niven and Green isolated the Natalya in the ring and picked up the easy pinfall victory. She took to social media today to react to Green's message ahead of their singles match on RAW and warned the champion to calm down.

"Settle your tea kettle," she posted.

Chelsea Green returned to the company in January during the Women's Royal Rumble match and has become a star on the main roster. It will be interesting to see which superstar emerges victorious during the Trick or Street Fight tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

