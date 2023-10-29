"One of the hardest worked matches" - Wrestling legend has a bold prediction for Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently said that he was looking forward to seeing Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023.

Even though it does not have a months-long story backing it, Rollins and McIntyre's upcoming clash on November 4 promises to be a show-stealer. Moreover, if their match from Money in the Bank 2020 is any indication, The Messiah and The Scottish Warrior are sure to bring the house down next month.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter predicted that Rollins would defeat Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel. However, he feels that the contest's outcome was not hard to guess, and he believed that the two performers could put up a hard-hitting affair for the ages.

"Seth Rollins will retain the title in probably one of the hardest worked matches either he or Drew McIntyre have had," Bill Apter said. [9:44 - 9:54]

Teddy Long concurs that Seth Rollins will retain his title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Elsewhere in the video, Teddy Long also predicted that The Messiah was most likely to continue his reign at the top of the card after Crown Jewel 2023. The former SmackDown General Manager was also optimistic about the fact that Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre would go all the way out to entertain the Saudi Arabia crowd.

"I think Seth will certainly come out on top, but boy you're gonna see a good match there, I'm telling you right now, and those two guys don't mind entertaining you, they don't mind giving you all that they've got," Teddy Long said. [9:57 - 10:08]

There is also a chance of The Scottish Warrior fully embracing his dark side and possibly turning heel at Crown Jewel 2023. If that is the case, Rollins' run with the World Heavyweight Championship could be in serious jeopardy.

