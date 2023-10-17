Current champion makes a complaint to management ahead of WWE RAW

A current champion in WWE made a complaint to management ahead of tonight's RAW.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven made fun of Tegan Fox in a backstage segment on the red brand last week. Natalya came to Nox's defense and confronted Green. The two are scheduled to fight each other in a singles match tonight.

Before the show, the two female superstars engaged in a war of words on Twitter. Natalya posted a tweet taking a dig at Chelsea Green, to which the latter responded.

The former Hart Dynasty member responded through another tweet poking fun at the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

"Settle your tea kettle, @ImChelseaGreen [teapot emoji]," Natalya wrote.

In a hilarious reply, Green made a complaint to Adam Pearce, asking him not to let Natalya talk to her in this manner.

"Cc: @ScrapDaddyAP don’t let her speak to me this way!" Green tweeted.

It will be interesting to see how the match between the two unfolds. But, considering it is Green and Natalya, this scuffle on social media might continue even after their fight tonight.

Chelsea Green talks about defending titles on all the WWE brands

Chelsea Green takes a lot of pride in being the Women's Tag Team Champion. She won the title alongside her partner Sonya Deville. Niven then joined hands with Green to replace the injured Deville. She recently expressed her desire to make the titles more prestigious.

Speaking on the Bleav In Pro Wrestling Podcast, Chelsea Green claimed that as champions, they are ready to defend their titles. Green said that their matches should not be restricted to RAW only. The two have no hesitation in taking the titles down to NXT. She stated that the titles should be defended at Premium Live Events as well.

"Here’s the thing. Now, we’re gonna get the ball rolling. We had a momentary little pause and Piper’s back. I think that these titles could travel around to all the brands. We said that from the beginning, but we haven’t seen that. So I think that that’s the next step with these tag team championships. Let’s go to NXT. Who’s the tag team that we want to defend these titles against in NXT. Let’s go to SmackDown. Who’s the team there that we can beat?" she said.

