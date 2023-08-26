Current champion mourns the death of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's untimely death at 36 years has led to many of his peers sharing tributes and heartfelt messages on social media. Despite not ever getting the opportunity to step into the ring with the former Universal Champion, current Intercontinental Champion Gunther has joined in the mourning of the legendary star.

On October 8, 2022, Bray Wyatt returned to the Stamford-based promotion after being released. He joined the SmackDown roster and indulged in a slow-burn feud with LA Knight, culminating in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black contest between the two at the Royal Rumble in January 2023. Meanwhile, Gunther was the reigning IC Champion on the blue brand.

The Austrian megastar is a man of few words, remarking Wyatt's passing as an "absolute tragedy." Gunther wrote:

"Absolute tragedy. Our thoughts are with the Rotunda family."

It remains to be seen if The Ring General will also be brought in for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, which is reported to be a tribute show for the former Universal Champion.

Bray Wyatt's WWE TV partner heartbroken at the news of her friend's demise

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt had a special bond, as revealed by the latter during the 2023 Royal Rumble's post-show press conference. The duo were paired up when Bray donned the role of The Fiend and was embroiled in a feud with his former Wyatt Family stablemate, Braun Strowman, in 2020.

In storyline, Alexa Bliss turned on The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, where he lost to Randy Orton thanks to a supernatural distraction from Bliss. This was Wyatt's final match until his return in 2022. The company teased Bliss reuniting with the former Universal Champion earlier this year, with several reports revealing that there were in fact plans to do so.

The former Women's Champion is currently on maternal leave. Meanwhile, two of Bray Wyatt's close on-screen allies are reportedly being brought to SmackDown tonight for the tribute show. The Eater of Worlds will go down as one of the best storytellers to grace WWE TV in the modern era. Rest in peace, legend.

