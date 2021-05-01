Current NXT champion sends Daniel Bryan a subtle message following tonight's SmackDown

It's official and heartbreaking. Daniel Bryan has been banished from WWE SmackDown following his loss to the Universal Champion Roman Reigns on tonight's episode.

The stipulation was suggested by Reigns last week, who stated it was Bryan's last shot at the Universal Championship and that if he lost, he would have to leave SmackDown for good.

This means Daniel Bryan can show up at any of WWE's other brands - RAW or NXT. Certain superstars from both brands would love to share the ring with a veteran like him.

One such superstar has already expressed his desire to face Bryan. Current NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano took to Twitter to post a throwback picture of himself and Bryan sharing a wrestling ring from a previous era.

The leader of The Way subtly implied that he would love to face The Leader of the Yes Movement again.

Bryan does share a little history with Gargano. Before both superstars came to WWE, they were fan-favorites in the independent wrestling scene.

Bryan and Gargano have faced each other in the past at a promotion called AIW (Absolute Intense Wrestling) twice, and the picture Gargano posted on Twitter could be from one of those encounters.

Will Daniel Bryan go to NXT?

After Roman Reigns' stipulation, reports surfaced that Daniel Bryan could move to NXT.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Bryan might head to the black and gold brand as it would allow him to do more in-ring work according to the style that suits him. He can compete in technical matches, put his athletic abilities on display, and also train young and hungry talent as they prepare to transition to the main WWE rosters.

Would you like Daniel Bryan to come to NXT and face Johnny Gargano or any other NXT Superstar? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.