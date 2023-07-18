Current champion has one-word reaction following her special moment with Triple H backstage after RAW; posts incredible transformation

Triple H had cause for celebration this week after WWE RAW, as Sonya Deville won her first-ever championship after eight years with the company. She has now reacted on social media and posted the picture sharing how far she has come in WWE.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on this week’s episode of RAW. They became the No. 1 contenders recently and had their eyes set on the title for quite some time.

Thanks to Raquel Rodriguez being injured following a confrontation with Rhea Ripley earlier in the night, the stars had the advantage when it came down to it and got the win.

After the win, Triple H congratulated the duo backstage and posted a photo with the champions acknowledging their titles.

Sonya Deville shared that picture along with two from her days in Tough Enough, showcasing how far she had come along. She also posted one word as the caption, clearly in disbelief.

“Surreal.”

Deville and Green are the new champions now and will likely have a rematch against Rodriguez and Morgan when they have recovered enough.

