WATCH: Former Champion had to get medical checkup after loss on WWE RAW; was almost breaking down

There was an unexpected title change this week on WWE RAW. New champions were crowned, but unfortunately for the old ones, there was little to celebrate. In fact, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez clearly broke down at ringside after the match, and footage has emerged of them.

Rodriguez and Morgan were set for quite the challenge on WWE RAW, defending their Women’s Tag Team titles against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. On top of that, earlier in the night, Rhea Ripley got involved, attacking them and taking the duo out. Rodriguez was hurt in that encounter.

As a result, she entered the main event already injured but refused to be taken off the card because the last time that had happened, they had to relinquish the titles. Unfortunately, things were not going to go any better for them.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green won the match and became the new champions.

The two superstars were absolutely broken up after the match, with Liv Morgan clearly trying to hold herself in while the medical personnel checked up on Rodriguez’ apparently injured knee. Both stars were very emotional after the loss and were clearly breaking down.

payton @p4y7on liv trying not to sock raquel in this is sending me

The exact nature of the injury is not known, but now, a new feud might have begun for the stars against Rhea Ripley.

Do you think Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan will face Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here