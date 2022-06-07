"Of course"- Current champion reacts to John Cena calling him his "favorite current WWE Superstar"

John Cena's recent comments on a TikTok video have caught the attention of US Champion Theory. The icon is scheduled to appear on RAW on June 27, commemorating 20 years since his debut.

A short while ago, Cena appeared in a TikTok video in which he answered a bunch of questions. The former world champion said that Theory needs an Attitude Adjustment and called him his favorite current WWE Superstar.

In another new TikTok video, Theory reacted to Cena's answers. The former seemed incredibly happy with Cena calling him his favorite superstar. He responded to the answer by simply saying, "Of course!"

In response to Cena saying that Theory needs an Attitude Adjustment, the young gun stared at the camera while smiling. He then shared the TikTok video on his official Twitter handle. Check it out below:

Theory's response to John Cena's TikTok video received quite a mixed reaction from fans

As is usually the case, Theory's tweet garnered a wide variety of reactions from the WWE Universe. While some fans are excited to see a potential match between Theory and Cena, others aren't interested in the bout.

Theory has had a hell of a year so far. He was involved in a major angle on the road to WrestleMania 38 that led to a singles match against Pat McAfee, which he unfortunately lost. In the end, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin came down to the ring and hit Stunners on Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon.

Theory won the US Championship on the April 18, 2022, episode of WWE RAW by defeating Finn Balor. The WWE Universe is speculating that John Cena's return to RAW will be marred by interference by Theory, which will ultimately lead to a battle of the generations at SummerSlam 2022.

If the match ends up happening and Theory gets a win over Cena, this would undoubtedly be the biggest rub of his career.

