  Current champion removed from WWE's locker room; issues serious statement 

Current champion removed from WWE's locker room; issues serious statement 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 23, 2025 05:08 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

A reigning champion has issued a scathing statement after being unceremoniously kicked out of WWE's locker room in a shocking turn of events. Taking to her X account, TNA Knockouts Champion, Kelani Jordan, addressed the situation.

It's no secret that NXT and TNA's rosters have been on a collision course over the last few weeks. Jordan, who's the Knockouts Champion despite being under contract with WWE, chose to align with the TNA roster during the 4-on-4 Women's Survivor Series-style match at the Showdown 2025 event on October 7th.

This didn't sit well with the women on the NXT roster, and they removed Kelani Jordan from the locker room on this Wednesday Night. The 27-year-old star later took to her X/Twitter account to write that she, too, had little desire to be in the same room as a "bunch of haters." Check out Jordan's fiery message below:

"Actually, I rather not share a locker room with a bunch of haters anyways…..," tweeted Jordan.

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes sent a heartfelt message to Kelani Jordan

Jordan may have suffered an unfortunate setback on-screen, but she had plenty to celebrate in real life as she turned 27 on October 22nd. Her fiancé, Carmelo Hayes, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message wishing her a happy birthday. Hayes addressed Kelani Jordan as his "future wife" in the post.

"Happiest Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world and a real life angel. Words on an instagram post could never do justice on the amount of love I have for her. My future Wife. She knows what’s up. Enjoy your day babe ❤️‍🔥 @kelani_wwe," he wrote.

It remains to be seen how things pan out for the rising star on NXT. Jordynne Grace has offered to help Jordan, but the latter has so far resisted her attempts.

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
