Current champion removed from WWE's locker room; issues serious statement 

A reigning champion has issued a scathing statement after being unceremoniously kicked out of WWE's locker room in a shocking turn of events. Taking to her X account, TNA Knockouts Champion, Kelani Jordan, addressed the situation.It's no secret that NXT and TNA's rosters have been on a collision course over the last few weeks. Jordan, who's the Knockouts Champion despite being under contract with WWE, chose to align with the TNA roster during the 4-on-4 Women's Survivor Series-style match at the Showdown 2025 event on October 7th.This didn't sit well with the women on the NXT roster, and they removed Kelani Jordan from the locker room on this Wednesday Night. The 27-year-old star later took to her X/Twitter account to write that she, too, had little desire to be in the same room as a &quot;bunch of haters.&quot; Check out Jordan's fiery message below:&quot;Actually, I rather not share a locker room with a bunch of haters anyways…..,&quot; tweeted Jordan.WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes sent a heartfelt message to Kelani JordanJordan may have suffered an unfortunate setback on-screen, but she had plenty to celebrate in real life as she turned 27 on October 22nd. Her fiancé, Carmelo Hayes, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message wishing her a happy birthday. Hayes addressed Kelani Jordan as his &quot;future wife&quot; in the post.&quot;Happiest Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world and a real life angel. Words on an instagram post could never do justice on the amount of love I have for her. My future Wife. She knows what’s up. Enjoy your day babe ❤️‍🔥 @kelani_wwe,&quot; he wrote.It remains to be seen how things pan out for the rising star on NXT. Jordynne Grace has offered to help Jordan, but the latter has so far resisted her attempts.