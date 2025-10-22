  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • WWE star kicked out of locker room in major shock

WWE star kicked out of locker room in major shock

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 22, 2025 01:55 GMT
Triple H
Triple H is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image credit: WWE.com)

WWE star has seemingly upset the entire locker room. Hence, she was kicked out tonight.

Ad

Kelani Jordan has been one of the rising stars in NXT. She made history by becoming the first-ever Women's North American Champion. Even after losing the title, she has been a regular feature on TV every week. Kelani Jordan reached the top of the mountain when she won the vacated TNA Knockouts World Title at Victory Road 2025. Given that she was a top TNA Champion, she was part of Team TNA for the Survivor Series-style match at Showdown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This is a decision that didn't sit right with many of the women. Jacy Jayne even called her out for betraying NXT. Tonight on WWE NXT, this frustration was evident as Kelani Jordan was kicked out of the women's locker room along with her belongings. Lola Vice even made it clear that they were kicking her out because she chose Team TNA. Jordynne Grace tried to lend her support, but the TNA Knockouts World Champion insulted the former instead.

Ad
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Kelani Jordan wants Carmelo Hayes to beat John Cena in his last WWE match

Since John Cena announced he would be retiring from WWE this year, fans have speculated who should be his final opponent. Many familiar names have been mentioned. However, a new name has now popped up.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Kelani Jordan chose her real-life partner, Carmelo Hayes, to be Cena's final opponent. She said a win over Cena could do wonders for Hayes' career.

Ad
"So, I'm biased, so of course I'm going to pick Carmelo Hayes. I think he [John Cena] should lose his last match. If he were able to wrestle, say like Melo, he can be able to put him over, and, like, jumpstart his career more than it already is because being able to beat someone like John Cena, your credibility and equitability goes all the way up," said Jordan. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see who will end up being John Cena's final opponent.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications