WWE star kicked out of locker room in major shock

WWE star has seemingly upset the entire locker room. Hence, she was kicked out tonight.Kelani Jordan has been one of the rising stars in NXT. She made history by becoming the first-ever Women's North American Champion. Even after losing the title, she has been a regular feature on TV every week. Kelani Jordan reached the top of the mountain when she won the vacated TNA Knockouts World Title at Victory Road 2025. Given that she was a top TNA Champion, she was part of Team TNA for the Survivor Series-style match at Showdown.This is a decision that didn't sit right with many of the women. Jacy Jayne even called her out for betraying NXT. Tonight on WWE NXT, this frustration was evident as Kelani Jordan was kicked out of the women's locker room along with her belongings. Lola Vice even made it clear that they were kicking her out because she chose Team TNA. Jordynne Grace tried to lend her support, but the TNA Knockouts World Champion insulted the former instead.Kelani Jordan wants Carmelo Hayes to beat John Cena in his last WWE matchSince John Cena announced he would be retiring from WWE this year, fans have speculated who should be his final opponent. Many familiar names have been mentioned. However, a new name has now popped up.Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Kelani Jordan chose her real-life partner, Carmelo Hayes, to be Cena's final opponent. She said a win over Cena could do wonders for Hayes' career.&quot;So, I'm biased, so of course I'm going to pick Carmelo Hayes. I think he [John Cena] should lose his last match. If he were able to wrestle, say like Melo, he can be able to put him over, and, like, jumpstart his career more than it already is because being able to beat someone like John Cena, your credibility and equitability goes all the way up,&quot; said Jordan. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]It will be interesting to see who will end up being John Cena's final opponent.