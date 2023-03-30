Current champion reveals being "more nervous" for WWE WrestleMania 39 than previous year

Bianca Belair recently discussed being nervous when approaching WWE WrestleMania each year since her first appearance in 2021.

The RAW Women's Champion earned her monicker "E.S.T." after back-to-back show stealers against Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 37 and 38, respectively. She is slated to defend her title against Asuka at the SoFi Stadium this weekend.

In an interview with The Athletic, Bianca Belair revealed that her nervousness increases after each passing year for The Grandest Stage Of Them All. However, Belair stated that she has learned to embrace it nonetheless:

"Coming off WrestleMania 37, I thought I would walk into 38 being more confident, but I was more nervous for 38 then I was for 37," Belair stated. "I know I'll be more nervous this year than I was the previous two years... I've been an athlete my whole life, so I've learned how to embrace the nervousness and let it fuel me instead of scare me." [H/T: The Athletic]

IcyCold @estistheboss In honor of #WrestleMania week this is my favorite moments in WrestleMania history. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair main event in WrestleMania 37, Bianca Belair won the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38 In honor of #WrestleMania week this is my favorite moments in WrestleMania history. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair main event in WrestleMania 37, Bianca Belair won the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38 https://t.co/yQ9GLVwYc5

Will Bianca Belair's reign as WWE RAW Women's Champion end at SoFi Stadium?

Bianca Belair revealed that her WrestleMania entrance this year has sentimental value and she wants fans to remember how she inspired them and made them feel.

The EST of WWE aims to achieve a symbolic representation of something bigger than her at the SoFi Stadium with her entrance and performance. An earlier report touched on the possibility of a new number-one contender for the red brand's top prize post-WrestleMania 39.

Asuka's return to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble was met with a loud reaction from fans, and the Japanese star has since managed to rebuild her position as the top star in the women's division. A decisive victory over The EST this Saturday will establish just that.

Needless to say, one can expect Bianca Belair to score a hat-trick with her WrestleMania performances this year.

Who do you think will pull off the victory in this hard-to-predict WrestleMania title clash? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes