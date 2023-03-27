Post-WrestleMania 39 plans for the WWE RAW Women's Championship potentially revealed

Bianca Belair will complete a year mark as WWE RAW Women's Champion if she manages to survive the wrath of her WrestleMania 39 challenger Asuka. The Japanese sensation is currently the odds-on favorite to walk out of the SoFi Stadium as the new champion.

Chelsea Green has already stepped into the foray, however, and this could be the company's way of testing the waters for a future title opportunity for the recently returned star.

The 31-year-old star competed in a triple threat match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in West Valley City, UT, during yet another WWE Road to WrestleMania event. In case you missed it, you can check out the results here.

Despite the company having plans to unite Chelsea Green and Carmella as a tag team, the latter's status for WrestleMania 39 is now up in the air. Henceforth, Chelsea Green may be next in line for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

Will Bianca Belair vs. Asuka steal the show at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Bianca Belair is the beloved champion of the masses and Asuka has always been a respected veteran in the business. Both these superstars are proven talents who fans know for a fact will pull off a great bout at the Showcase of the Immortals.

However, their storyline on the Road to WrestleMania 39 has left a lot to be desired. Several among the WWE Universe have voiced their displeasure regarding the build-up to this high-profile match.

It started when 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley chose SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as her Mania opponent, leading to a number-one contender's Elimination Chamber match for the RAW Women's title at the eponymous premium live event.

The contest, which was well-received, was won decisively by Asuka. However, since then their feud has not picked up until the last edition of Monday Night RAW, where Kana finally beat down Bianca Belair.

Needless to say, it's safe to assume that the two stars are still likely to steal the show at WrestleMania 39 owing to their previous performances on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who do you think will walk out of the Show of Shows as the RAW Women's Champion? Bianca Belair or Asuka? Sound off in the comments section below.

