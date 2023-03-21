"This build is no good at all"-WWE Universe reacts to Asuka and Bianca Belair finally getting physical ahead of WrestleMania 39 showdown

The WWE Universe is feeling a little let down by the build-up to Bianca Belair and Asuka's WrestleMania 39 feud following the two teaming together on tonight's RAW.

Belair and Asuka are set to face off at this year's Showcase of the Immortals, with The EST's RAW Women's Championship on the line. The Empress earned the title opportunity by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber at the titular premium live event back in February. While the two have faced each other before, this will be their biggest matchup yet.

Asuka and Belair defeated Piper Niven and Chelsea Green on the company's flagship program. However, the two couldn't co-exist as partners, and Asuka attacked the champ afterward to send a message.

Tashy @TashyRR We knew the Asuka & Bianca Belair truce had to go out the window. #WWERAW We knew the Asuka & Bianca Belair truce had to go out the window. #WWERAW

However, the WWE Universe isn't buying into the story between the two fan-favorites ahead of their 'Mania showdown and has gone on Twitter to voice their displeasure at the bizarre and lackluster build.

Some even pointed out that the RAW crowd was unsure about who they should be cheering for.

Tired Man @VeryTired111 As expected, Bianca Belair and Asuka didn't co-exist, but they actually did. Bianca does the KOD on Piper Niven, which always gets a pop. Asuka attacks after, but it's kinda a weak attack and the crowd doesn't know how to react. This build is not good at all. #WWERaw As expected, Bianca Belair and Asuka didn't co-exist, but they actually did. Bianca does the KOD on Piper Niven, which always gets a pop. Asuka attacks after, but it's kinda a weak attack and the crowd doesn't know how to react. This build is not good at all. #WWERaw

Mr. Shyness @MrShyness8 #WWERaw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka emerge victorious over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, however Asuka would attack Bianca almost immediately after the match #WWERaw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka emerge victorious over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, however Asuka would attack Bianca almost immediately after the match

Wrestleview.com @wrestleview Finally, we get some physicality between Bianca Belair and Asuka. The build to this #WrestleMania match has been lackluster, to say the least. The crowd doesn't seem to be feeling it, but I think they'll pull them back with a great WM match. #WWERaw Finally, we get some physicality between Bianca Belair and Asuka. The build to this #WrestleMania match has been lackluster, to say the least. The crowd doesn't seem to be feeling it, but I think they'll pull them back with a great WM match. #WWERaw

Richie Vargas @RichieRich93_ I have zero doubt in my mind that Bianca Belair and Asuka won’t tear it up at #WrestleMania , however, what has this build-up/feud even been? There’s no sense of danger IMO for Bianca’s title reign, this new Asuka needs/deserves MORE. #WWERaw I have zero doubt in my mind that Bianca Belair and Asuka won’t tear it up at #WrestleMania, however, what has this build-up/feud even been? There’s no sense of danger IMO for Bianca’s title reign, this new Asuka needs/deserves MORE. #WWERaw https://t.co/fCxXtMlDQK

Buster Boy @Buster_Boy22 Needed Asuka to absolutely destroy Bianca there if a heel turn was the intention and it didn't happen, what is this build... #WWERaw Needed Asuka to absolutely destroy Bianca there if a heel turn was the intention and it didn't happen, what is this build... #WWERaw

Nathaniel ☝️ @NateTheChive



#WWERaw As of right now, I don't even remotely think Asuka should defeat Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. As of right now, I don't even remotely think Asuka should defeat Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.#WWERaw

WWE still has one episode of RAW left before the company invades Los Angeles for the two-night WrestleMania event. Hopefully, Team Triple H can add more fire to the feud before the two meet.

What do you think of the Asuka vs. Belair match's build? Sound off in the comments below.

