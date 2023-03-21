"This build is no good at all"-WWE Universe reacts to Asuka and Bianca Belair finally getting physical ahead of WrestleMania 39 showdown

The WWE Universe is feeling a little let down by the build-up to Bianca Belair and Asuka's WrestleMania 39 feud following the two teaming together on tonight's RAW.
Belair and Asuka are set to face off at this year's Showcase of the Immortals, with The EST's RAW Women's Championship on the line. The Empress earned the title opportunity by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber at the titular premium live event back in February. While the two have faced each other before, this will be their biggest matchup yet.
Asuka and Belair defeated Piper Niven and Chelsea Green on the company's flagship program. However, the two couldn't co-exist as partners, and Asuka attacked the champ afterward to send a message.
However, the WWE Universe isn't buying into the story between the two fan-favorites ahead of their 'Mania showdown and has gone on Twitter to voice their displeasure at the bizarre and lackluster build.
Some even pointed out that the RAW crowd was unsure about who they should be cheering for.
WWE still has one episode of RAW left before the company invades Los Angeles for the two-night WrestleMania event. Hopefully, Team Triple H can add more fire to the feud before the two meet.
What do you think of the Asuka vs. Belair match's build? Sound off in the comments below.