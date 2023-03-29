Current champion reveals plans to go all out with a grand entrance for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

The overall build-up to WWE WrestleMania 39 has arguably been hit or miss. This sentiment especially applies to the feud between WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka.

Despite some hiccups along the way, the two are beloved superstars in the women's division and are expected to put on a memorable performance. The E.S.T. has now revealed that she plans on doing exactly that.

Bianca Belair hopes to steal the show, beginning with a mesmerizing entrance. In an appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, the WWE RAW Women's Champion revealed that she is once again making her own ring gear to wear on The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"Well, I'll tell you this. I just started it and I'm literally as I'm doing this interview, I'm sitting here sewing. I have a needle in my hand. My fingers hurt. I'm having to do most of the stuff by hand. I've packed my sewing machine. But yeah, I mean, we're going Hollywood. So you know, you got to go all out and that's what I'm doing. It's WrestleMania. I'm trying to keep the streak of making my own gear." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

When asked whether she would have a grand entrance like she did last year, Belair had this to say:

"Of course. That's what's exciting about WrestleMania. It's not just the matches. Everybody's anticipating what the gear is going to look like? What is the entrance going to look like? I had the TSU band last year bring me out, and I'm like, 'Wow. What can I possibly do to top that?' So, you know, I have something planned and it's very sentimental to me, and I'm excited about it."

Bianca Belair describes what she aims to achieve at WWE WrestleMania 39

Since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania last year, Bianca Belair has been an unstoppable force to be reckoned with on the red brand.

The E.S.T. wants fans to remember how she inspired them and made them feel, further stating that she is "very excited" about her entrance.

"I just want this Mania to be, you know, not just about me. I'm building my legacy here and I want my legacy to not just be what people remember what I do, but they remember how I made them feel and inspired. I want it to be bigger than me. I'm just trying to bring that to the table, but I'm very excited about my entrance this year.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

With WWE rebuilding the aura of Asuka since her return during the Royal Rumble match in January, it won't be out of the realm of possibility that Kana will walk out of SoFi Stadium as the new WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Who are you rooting for in this blockbuster match? Bianca Belair or Asuka? Sound off in the comments section below.

