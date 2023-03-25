Bianca Belair's title reign should match Roman Reigns' historic run, opines WWE veteran

Whilst Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign has never been this close to facing an end, he has already etched his name in the history books as the longest-reigning champion of the modern era. Reigns will have reached close to 950 days come WrestleMania 39.

MVP believes this incredible record should be matched by current WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The E.S.T. will cross the year mark as a champion should she manage to defeat Asuka on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on the After The Bell podcast, MVP first reacted to Belair breaking his own record as the longest reigning black singles champion, male or female, as the United States Champion between 2007-2008:

"I've had a lot of growth over the last few years. So my maturity has come into play and I can tell you that once upon a time, I probably would have had some sour grapes about it. I would have said, 'Yeah, well, I mean, she hasn't had to face the people that I had to face in my title defenses,' or whatnot. But I have to say that Bianca Belair, The EST, has earned my respect," said MVP. [h/t: Fightful]

He then added that she should break more records, including Roman Reigns' current run, whereby she remains champion for a long time:

"I'm very proud of her and her accomplishments. I'm very happy to see her do it and I hope that she goes on to break Becky Lynch's record, as a matter of fact, I hope that her reign matches Roman Reigns' and she becomes a record-breaking, record-setting Women's Champion. She's classy in every conceivable way. Classy, talented, and devoted herself to the craft. I have nothing but respect for Bianca Belair."

A WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke in favor of the upcoming WrestleMania 39 contest between Brock Lesnar and Omos w/m. MVP, claiming that their feud should extend for six months.

MVP name-dropped WWE legend as the model for his current character

MVP returned to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble, eventually adopting the heel manager role for The Hurt Business, and currently serves as the manager of Omos.

The 49-year-old, having sat down for an interview on Superstar Crossover, claimed WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan was the "greatest of all time." He also revealed the legend as his inspiration:

“In my opinion, the greatest of all time, and the man who I try to pattern myself after and whom I was lucky enough to meet and have some interaction with early in my career, Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan. As a matter of fact, in my diss track to [Bobby] Lashley I even said, ‘Even though your name is Bobby, I got brains like Heenan.’ I think Bobby Heenan was the best to do it because he was incredibly quick-witted, so sharp, had an incredible mind for the game.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

MVP has been trying to get the band back together in recent times but to no avail. Fans have even voiced their opinion in favor of The Hurt Business reforming with more members.

