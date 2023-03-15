WWE Hall of Famer believes controversial WrestleMania 39 storyline should extend for six months

WrestleMania 39 is only two weeks away, and WWE has managed to build an exciting card despite hiccups along the way. Perhaps the most controversial match on the card is Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. Some still believe it's not the right way to use the former multi-time world champion in The Showcase of the Immortals.

A few have, however, been voicing their support for the mammoth match, one of them being WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the potential of a feud between Brock Lesnar and Omos. According to the former World Heavyweight Champion, it's Brock's time to be in the position of "teacher," as the latter still has a lot left in the tank:

"He's a babyface now. Brock Lesnar needs someone to work with, from the perspective where... We don't know how long Brock's gonna be around in the business, but we know Brock's still got something left in the tank, we know he's got a lot still to give. Working with someone like Omos is a giving moment for someone like Brock Lesnar." [55:44 onwards]

Booker T continued by stating that Brock should work with Omos for an extended period of time:

"This is someone [Omos] that Brock Lesnar could be married to, from the perspective, that's what we used to say back in the day... So putting Brock Lesnar with someone like Omos, where Omos could actually really go out there and get over, and bring Brock to a level where, he's always gonna come back and conquer, but to actually get to that point, I really think this could be a really good thing for Omos and Brock Lesnar over a six month period."

Meanwhile, a former WWE Champion has also called out Brock Lesnar for a match. The Beast has some fresh names to get in the ring with down the line, and even the possibility of reigniting his rivalry with Bobby Lashley post-WrestleMania WrestleMania 39.

Is WWE heading towards a reunion of The Hurt Business?

When WWE teased Omos as a potential challenger for Brock Lesnar, it was met with a unanimous negative reception. However, over the course of the last few weeks, there has been some intrigue surrounding the bout.

With Bray Wyatt's status for WrestleMania 39 having a lack of clarity, Bobby Lashley posted a tweet with the caption:

I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty.

Just last month, the former ECW Champion's feud with Brock Lesnar was brought to a screeching halt. Their storyline fizzled out after a short match at Elimination Chamber, where The Beast narrowly escaped defeat by getting himself disqualified.

WWE fans have been clamoring for the powerful faction to reunite, with the possibility for it to be stronger now after a tease earlier this year between MVP and The All Mighty.

