Former United States Champion on who inspired his current WWE character

Many WWE Superstars have drawn inspiration from outside sources for their character work over the years.

We've seen Chris Jericho incorporate Anton Chigurh's character (portrayed by Javier Bardem) from Coen Brothers' No Country for Old Men back in 2008. Bray Wyatt's first gimmick was inspired by former WWE Superstar Waylon Mercy and Robert De Niro's Max Cady from Martin Scorsese's 1992 rendition of Cape Fear.

Former United States Champion MVP is currently managing Omos, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. He is awaiting a potential reunion with Bobby Lashley to bring together the new and improved "Hurt Business" stable.

The 49-year-old star sat down for an interview on Superstar Crossover, during which he discussed how his current heel manager character was modeled off the late WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.

“In my opinion, the greatest of all time, and the man who I try to pattern myself after and whom I was lucky enough to meet and have some interaction with early in my career, Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan. As a matter of fact, in my diss track to [Bobby] Lashley I even said, ‘Even though your name is Bobby, I got brains like Heenan.’ I think Bobby Heenan was the best to do it because he was incredibly quick-witted, so sharp, had an incredible mind for the game.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The WWE RAW star doesn't work many in-ring contests these days. His last match came in July 2022. Despite this, he is one of the most interesting characters on the red brand, able to draw loud reactions from the crowd.

MVP even noted during the interview that he is under Paul Heyman's guidance, claiming that Roman Reigns' Special Counsel is "everything Bobby Heenan was, minus the bumps."

Could The Hurt Business be reforming in WWE en route to WrestleMania 39?

Bobby Lashley and MVP met backstage on January 9, 2023, when the former WWE Champion rejected the latter's attempt at a reconciliation. Despite this, he went on to tweet the following:

"I appreciate you helping get me back, MVP. That’s all I have to say right now. #WWERaw,"

Meanwhile, MVP has been slowly and steadily bringing the band back together, with the exception of The All Mighty.

Bobby Lashley has been embroiled in a bitter feud with Brock Lesnar, with a contract signing on RAW this week bringing it to a head. The two behemoths are set to lock horns at the Elimination Chamber premium live event this Saturday.

It remains to be seen where all this is heading as WrestleMania 39 is fast approaching, and Bobby Lashley's position on the card for the biggest show of the year is unclear as of now.

Do you think the impending reunion of The Hurt Business will happen this WrestleMania season? Sound off in the comments section below.

