Former World Champion promises to end Brock Lesnar's unique record in WWE history in Montreal

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has asserted that he would knock Brock Lesnar's record of being the supreme athlete in Montreal in the company's history.

Since Lesnar cost Lashley the United States Championship against Seth Rollins on WWE RAW in October 2022, the two men have been at each other's back.

The Beast and The All Mighty have scored 1-1 points against each other. Due to the interference of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble 2022, Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Champion. Cowboy Brock evened the score against Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Now, after several weeks of back-and-forth trash talks and cheap shots at each other, the two behemoths are scheduled to collide again in Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley part 3 at the upcoming Elimination Chamber.

Before their clash, The All Mighty sent a message to The Beast Incarnate. He would first sign a multi-million dollar contract on Monday Night RAW.

Bobby Lashley has vouched to put an end to the "myth" of The Beast being the most dominant sportsperson in WWE history in Montreal at the Elimination Chamber.

"Sign the dotted line. End the myth of "The Beast" being the most dominant athlete in WWE history in Montreal #WWERAW #WWEChamber," Lashley wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby Sign the dotted line

End the myth of “The Beast” being the most dominant athlete in WWE history in Montreal



#WWERAW #WWEChamber Sign the dotted lineEnd the myth of “The Beast” being the most dominant athlete in WWE history in Montreal ▫️Sign the dotted line ▫️End the myth of “The Beast” being the most dominant athlete in WWE history in Montreal#WWERAW #WWEChamber https://t.co/q2zmL8Vhmu

Wrestling legend Konnan on why he doesn't like Brock Lesnar's WWE promos

For the majority of his time with the Stamford-based company, Paul Heyman served as Brock Lesnar's mouthpiece. However, The Beast Incarnate has recently been cutting promos since The Wiseman joined The Bloodline.

Konnan commented on Lesnar's latest promo on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, revealing that he does not like The Beast Incarnate on the mic.

"I'm not a big fan of Brock Lesnar's promos. He never really says anything good, but he's so over that people like his promos. He was trying to get the 'Bobby Who' over, which did not get over," he said.

Check out the full episode of Keepin' It 100 podcast down below:

Last Monday on RAW, Brock made his way to the ring to cut a promo for Bobby Lashley. He challenged him to a match at Elimination Chamber, backed by a contract. However, because Lashley took too long to respond to The Beast's request for another bout, he was given not one but two F5s.

It will be exciting to see two colossal men go at each other for potentially one last time.

Who do you think will emerge victorious at Elimination Chamber 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes