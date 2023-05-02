Current champion's antics on WWE RAW have "shades of Eddie Guerrero," according to fans

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw Matt Riddle take on Jimmy Uso in a singles match. A spot involving Kevin Owens and Jey Uso outside the ring caught the eye of fans, prompting many to believe that it was a tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero.

The second night of the Draft had something big in store for fans. The Usos were drafted to the SmackDown brand during the show, and Jimmy took on Riddle to continue their rivalry ahead of Backlash.

Riddle and Jimmy were busy competing inside the ring when Owens pulled off a hilarious stunt on the outside. He pretended that Jey Uso hit him with a steel chair, prompting the referee to eject The Right Hand Man from ringside.

The video of KO's antics made the rounds on social media as it was innovative and hilarious.

Many fans pointed out how the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion pulled a page from Eddie Guerrero's book during the sequence. Others couldn't stop laughing at Jey Uso's reaction and how it took him some time to figure out what was happening.

_Austin123_ @_a_1_9_ @reigns_era I like how it took Jey was being confused for a while and then the realization. @reigns_era I like how it took Jey was being confused for a while and then the realization.

RBLXHollywoodFace @RBLXFACEZiggler @reigns_era I think Jey was pretty lost at first, until he was late from drop the chair when the referee already saw him with it @reigns_era I think Jey was pretty lost at first, until he was late from drop the chair when the referee already saw him with it https://t.co/L0EkxNXkPP

Tensions among members of The Bloodline have continued to rise in recent months. However, all members of the faction have been drafted to SmackDown so they can continue their story further.

Alexa Bliss once beat the leader of The Bloodline in WWE merchandise sales

Alexa Bliss had a prominent run in 2021-2022, where she went through a character change and was paired with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for some time. Her work with Lilly was also well appreciated early on, and the doll became extremely popular among the WWE Universe.

Surprisingly, Bliss surpassed Roman Reigns as the biggest merchandise mover among active superstars in WWE during that period. She was only behind Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena on the list.

According to Vince Russo, the reason for her outselling Reigns could be that she's also popular outside the wrestling ring. Speaking on the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that her love for comic books and cosplay may have played a role in the numbers.

"Well she's got that comicbook cross-over to a little bit of that cosplay. You know, I'm sure that plays a little bit into it. I don't think it's just the wrestling crowd," said Russo.

The Bloodline is currently the top faction in WWE. Meanwhile, Bliss has been away from active competition since her loss against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023.

Did you enjoy Kevin Owens' antics on WWE RAW this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from the second half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

