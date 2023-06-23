Current champion's recent return to WWE show saw enormous boost to ratings

A current champion's recent return to WWE show saw an enormous boost in the ratings.

Seth Rollins recently made his return to NXT where he defended his title against Bron Breakker on night 1 of NXT Gold Rush. The show was a massive success and even saw a boost in the TV ratings.

According to Wrestlenomics, this past week's NXT had 773,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It was also ranked #2 on cable for the day.

"WWE NXT on USA Network, Tuesday (8-10:08pm): 773,000 viewers P18-49 rating: 0.23 #2 in P18-49 among cable originals for Tue Dark Side of the Ring on VICE (10-11pm): 201,000 viewers P18-49 rating: 0.07 #57 in P18-49 among cable originals for Tue"

NXT also went over the time limit by 8 minutes and according to Brandon Thurston, these 8 minutes averaged 950,000 with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

"The 8-minute overrun averaged 950,000 and a 0.29 P18-49 rating. I have a gap in my NXT quarter-hours data for much of 2021, but this week's overrun is on the level of NXT's most-viewed overruns or quarter-hours during the Wednesday Night War."

How did this week's WWE NXT show perform in comparison to previous weeks?

This week's episode of NXT witnessed a massive 43.8 percent boost in viewership over last week which averaged 581,000 viewers and had a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The show was also up 32 percent in viewership and 43.8 percent in the 18-49 demographic over the 10-week average.

When compared to the same week last year, the overall viewership was up 21.4 percent while the 18-49 demographic saw a 27.8 percent boost. The overall viewership was the highest since the April 20, 2021 episode.

It looks like the decision to bring Seth Rollins back to NXT for one more match turned out to be a massive help for the ratings. It remains to be seen if more main roster stars will show up in NXT to boost the ratings.

What did you make of his week's episode of WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section.

