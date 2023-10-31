Current champion sends bold message ahead of WWE RAW; Nia Jax responds

Nia Jax has reacted to a current champion's bold message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

Tonight is the final edition of the red brand before Crown Jewel on Saturday night. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will be in action against JD McDonagh tonight in a non-title match. Rollins will be putting the title on the line against Drew McIntyre at the premium live event.

Dominik Mysterio will be in action against Ricochet, and DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) is set to battle Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match tonight. Natalya and Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green will be squaring off in a Trick or Street Fight tonight on RAW as well.

Earlier today, Matt Cardona shared a hilarious image of Natalya accidentally touching him during an invasion angle several years ago. Green took to X to share a parody image from the film Indecent Proposal and claimed that she will be getting payback on Natalya tonight on the red brand.

"TONIGHT it’s payback time @WWE #WWERaw", she posted.

Nia Jax reacts to Chelsea Green's message ahead of WWE RAW

Nia Jax has been dominant since her return to the company and is scheduled to compete for the Women's World Championship this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The Irresistible Force made her return to WWE during the main event of the September 11 edition of RAW. Jax interfered during the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Jax attacked Rodriguez outside the ring and planted her with a Samoan Drop.

She then attacked Ripley after The Eradicator was able to emerge victorious. Ripley is scheduled to put the title on the line in a Fatal 5-Way match against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez at Crown Jewel.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, Nia Jax took to social media to react to Green's bold message ahead of her Trick or Street Fight against Natalya.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven recently celebrated 100 days as Women's Tag Team Champions. Only time will tell how much longer the unlikely duo will be able to hold onto the titles moving forward.

