Current champion sends important message to Cody Rhodes ahead of crucial SmackDown appearance

A current champion has sent a convincing message to Cody Rhodes ahead of his crucial appearance on SmackDown.

Ever since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, Seth Rollins has proven himself a workhorse champion. He has taken great pride in holding the title and has defended it at every opportunity.

Thus, when Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble and indicated that he would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, it didn't sit right with him, and he made a plea to convince Cody to face him instead.

Following this encounter, Rhodes announced he would appear on SmackDown this Friday. Seth Rollins has now taken it upon himself to convince the American Nightmare again.

"While the old guard crumbles, we have the chance to usher in a new era. You’ve built your empire by blazing trails..why stop now? @CodyRhodes," he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley took a shot at Cody Rhodes for being able to finish his story

Since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, he has been discussing finishing his story. He got the chance to do that last year at WrestleMania 39 but came up short. This year, Rhodes received another opportunity to finish his story.

On the other hand, Rhea Ripley took a shot at the American Nightmare on Sam Roberts' NotSam Wrestling, where she said that she finished her story.

"To get it all back at WrestleMania 39, it felt like a complete sort of journey. Like I don't mean to say finish the story but I finished my story. At least one nightmare can do that," she said.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley has been a dominating champion for the past year, and it remains to be seen if anyone can take that title from her.

What do you think of Seth Rollins's message? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.